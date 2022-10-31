Rep. Clay Higgins Faces Blowback For Now-Deleted Tweet About Nancy Pelosi’s Husband

(KPEL News) - Rep. Clay Higgins, the Congressman representing Louisiana's 3rd Congressional District, is in hot water after a tweet mocking House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's husband following a Friday assault.

Pelosi's husband, Paul Pelosi, was hospitalized after being attacked by a man named David DePape. According to police reports, DePape broke into the Pelosi residence. Paul Pelosi called law enforcement for help, but when they arrived shortly afterward, DePape was attacking Pelosi with a hammer.

Over the weekend, Speaker Pelosi informed members of Congress that her husband was recovering.

Police are currently investigating the break-in and assault, including the person behind it.

In the aftermath of the attack, however, Higgins tweeted a picture of Nancy Pelosi with her hands covering her face with the message "That moment you realize the nudist hippie male prostitute LSD guy was the reason your husband didn't make it to your fundraiser."

The tweet, seen below, was posted to Higgins' personal account. Not his Congressional account. It has since been deleted.

attachment-clay higgins nancy pelosi attack tweet Credit: Clay Higgins/Twitter loading...

Multiple media outlets in Louisiana and around the country reported on the tweet in its aftermath.

Higgins has made waves on social media before. He once retracted a video he posted inside the Auschwitz-Birkenau Memorial and Museum.

The Auschwitz Memorial's official Twitter account responded to Higgins' video by posting a photo of a plaque that asks people to maintain silence there in respect.

"Everyone has the right to personal reflections," the post said. "However, inside a former gas chamber there should be mournful silence. It's not a stage."

Higgins retracted the video with a statement, apologizing to those he had offended.

"I filmed the Auschwitz message with great humility," he wrote. "My intent was to offer a reverent homage to those who were murdered in Auschwitz and to remind the world that evil exists, that free nations must remember, and stand strong. However, my message has caused pain to some whom I love and respect."

"For that," he added, "my own heart feels sorrow. Out of respect to any who may feel that my video posting was wrong or caused pain, I have retracted my video."

Higgins is currently running for re-election. Early voting ends on Tuesday, November 1.

