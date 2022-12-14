LOUISIANA (KPEL News) - Jeff Landry has picked up another key endorsement in his bid for Louisiana Governor. Wednesday's announcement signals support for the Attorney General among Louisiana's congressional delegation.

Congressman Clay Higgins, who represents Louisiana's 3rd Congressional District, has declared his support in a short Facebook video that was shared on Landry's campaign page on Facebook.

"Louisiana needs a conservative governor that's willing to champion conservative values," Higgins opens the video saying. "I know Jeff Landry, and he's a warrior that will fight for Louisiana's people and will always put ur interest first."

"He's my friend and I'm honored to support him for Governor," he said.

Higgins also commended the state Republican Party for making its endorsement of Landry prior to the midterm elections.

"And I'm very proud of the state party," he said. "The LAGOP is united behind Jeff Landry for Governor, which I believe is wise and strategic."

Higgins' comments come as some Republicans eyeing a run in 2023 are still upset over the party's decision to endorse so quickly.

Lt. Governor Billy Nungesser was outraged over the decision, and sent an email to supporters that included the personal contact information of the members of the LAGOP's executive committee.

But while Nungesser, State Treasurer John Schroder, and others were upset about that move, they have also been hesitant to announce their own bids, especially with the looming threat of U.S. Senator John Kennedy considering a run.

U.S. Senator Bill Cassidy, meanwhile, announced that he would not be running for the job in 2023. So far, no other members of the Louisiana congressional delegation have announced any plans to run, though there has been speculation Rep. Garret Graves was interested.

Credit: Landry Campaign

Landry, however, moved quickly to be the first candidate to announce and to secure the LAGOP's endorsement. His hopes are to try and avoid the same issue that has plagued the GOP in the last two campaign cycles when John Bel Edwards capitalized on Republican in-fighting to win election in 2015 and re-election in 2019.

Landry has also picked up endorsements from both GOP candidates who ran in 2016 - Eddie Risponse and former Congressman Ralph Abraham.

