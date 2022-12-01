BATON ROUGE, La. (KPEL News) - State treasurer John Schroder, a Republican, has long been rumored to be eyeing a run for governor in 2023. But while Attorney General Jeff Landry has announced and has secured the LAGOP's endorsement, Schroder is waiting for another Republican to make a decision.

"Sen. Kennedy has been a longtime friend, and I was honored to have his endorsement when I ran for treasurer," he told the USA Today Network.

John Schroder and Moon Griffon, twitter photo John Schroder and Moon Griffon, twitter photo loading...

"In turn, it would be my honor to endorse him if he chooses to run for governor. John Kennedy is the kind of leader I can work with to fix the problems our great state faces. Should he decide to run, I will run for reelection as treasurer. However, if Sen. Kennedy chooses not to run, I plan to announce and pursue the title of governor in 2023."

Lt. Governor Billy Nungesser is in a similar position, according to the USA Today Network.

Republican Lt. Gov. Billy Nungesser told USA Today Network earlier this week that he, too, is waiting for Kennedy's decision before he jumps into the governor's race. Nungesser, who has been considered likely to run, told USA Today Network Sunday that what Kennedy does "will absolutely make a difference in my decision." "I think if (Kennedy) gets in he's the frontrunner," Nungesser said. "He's just spent tens of millions of dollars in the last four or five months on his Senate campaign, so he's already been in front of the voters." Nungesser said he hopes to meet with Kennedy soon to discuss the race.

Both men have previously expressed their outrage that the LAGOP would make an early endorsement of Landry before they had the chance to enter the race.

Nungesser sent out an email blast to supporters with the personal contact information of members of the LAGOP's leaders in an apparent attempt to put pressure on party leadership. Schroder released a statement on the move, as well.

“There are a lot of solid conservative Republicans planning to run for governor and all Republicans deserve a right to decide," Schroder said. "Trying to rig the process is exactly what all Republicans should stand firm in opposing.“

State Senator Sharon Hewitt is suspected to be eyeing a run, as well. U.S. Senator Bill Cassidy recently announced he would not be running.

