LAFAYETTE PARISH, La. (KPEL News) - Another fatal crash on our roadways has taken multiple lives far too young, this time ending the lives of a woman from Sunset and a girl from Carencro.

Louisiana State Police say the incident happened around 3:00 p.m. on Tuesday afternoon on U.S. Highway 182 at Exit Ramp 7 of Interstate 49 in Carencro.

I-49 Exit 7 in Carencro, google street view I-49 Exit 7 in Carencro, google street view loading...

Preliminary investigation shows a pickup headed northbound failed to yield from the stop sign at Exit 7 as it entered LA 182. That's when an SUV traveling west collided with the truck that came into its path. The collision caused both vehicles to come to rest off of the roadway. Louisiana State Police say the driver of the pickup - 35-year-old Kelly Hollis of Carencro - was unrestrained and was transported to a local hospital in critical condition. The child - 10-year-old Jaslynn Jones of Carencro - was seated in the front seat as a passenger. She was restrained but her injuries proved fatal. 43-year-old Brittany Schroeder of Sunset was the driver of the SUV. She was restrained but her injuries proved fatal as she and Jones were each pronounced dead at the scene by the Lafayette Parish Coroner's Office.

A routine toxicology sample from both drivers has been submitted to the Louisiana State Police Crime Lab for analysis. This crash remains under investigation.

State Police do want to remind drivers of LA. R.S. 32:295, which states a child who is younger than thirteen years of age shall be in a rear seat when a rear seat is available.

While seat belts are not effective 100% of the time, they greatly increase a person’s chances of survival and decrease the severity of injuries. Seat belts, when worn properly, work to spread the forces of a crash, protect the head and spine, cross the strong bones of the body, slow the body down, and prevent ejection.

This is the 23rd fatal crash being investigated by Troop I in 2023 alone. 26 people have died in these crashes.

