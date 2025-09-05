LAFAYETTE, LA (KPEL) — Acadiana's favorite cookie baker is teaming up with one of the fastest-growing burger chains, not just to satisfy your sweet tooth, but also to raise money for a great cause.

Get our free mobile app

To celebrate the new Lafayette Can dropping on Tuesday, Smalls Sliders is partnering with Caroline's Cookies for another collab that will give back in a major way.

Thanks for making the world a Smalls bit better, Caroline.

Slide through Saturday, September 7th, and Sunday, the 8th, to grab a limited edition Smorange Smalls Cookie. All proceeds from the cookie sales will directly benefit Healing House in Lafayette. Healing House, a local nonprofit, is a crucial resource for grieving children and their caretakers.

A Cookie That Gives Back

This isn't the first time Caroline Merryman has used her picture-perfect cookie creations to raise awareness and funds for Healing House.

"Members of my team have lost parents, and I watched my cousins lose their father, so I have seen the impact that grief has," Merryman said.

Read More: Louisiana’s Caroline's Cookies is Teaming Up With Healing House

In November of last year, Caroline put a special twist on her now-iconic Cinnamon Roll Cookie by topping it with a blue white chocolate butterfly.

Read More: Caroline’s Cookies and Smalls Sliders Team Up in Lafayette

Slide Through for a Good Cause

If you want to get your hands on the limited edition Smorange Smalls Cookie, it will only be available this weekend, and something tells us it won't last long.

Read More: Smalls Sliders Bertrand Drive Lafayette Grand Opening

While you are setting your reminder to slide through this weekend, mark your calendars for the grand opening of the brand-new Smalls Sliders in Lafayette.

More details on the grand opening here.