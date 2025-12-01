LAFAYETTE, La. (KPEL-FM) - Now that Louisiana is full Holiday mode, Christmas decorations and lights are everywhere you look. You've probably already seen cars driving around Acadiana covered in bright Christmas lights.

But, is it legal?

Let's take a look at what the official Louisiana laws say about lights on your vehicle so you don't get an expensive ticket in your stocking this Christmas.

Is Christmas lights on cars legal in Louisiana?

What Louisiana Law Says About Lights On Cars

Under LA Rev Stat § 32:327, flashing lights or anything that mimics emergency-vehicle lighting are generally prohibited for ordinary vehicles.

And, according to law.justia.com, under LA Rev Stat § 32:333, using neon or any special lights around license plates that obscure them is explicitly banned, except for antique cars.

According to neonlaws.com -

"Louisiana law does not prohibit using additional vehicle lighting which would include neon under-glow. Therefore it’s our conclusion that in Louisiana neon under-glow is not illegal."

Christmas Lights On A Car

What This Means For Christmas Lights On Cars

When it comes to what's legal and what isn't when it comes to Christmas lights on vehicles in Louisiana, it's a little tricky because none of the statutes explicitly mention “Christmas lights,” there’s no outright ban.

However, there are still some legal issues you could find yourself in depending on you decorate your car.

1. Lights must be white or amber. Avoid blue, red, or colors that could mimic emergency or police-style lights.

2. Lights should not flash, strobe, or change color while you drive.

3. Lights must not obstruct your view, your vehicle’s required lamps, or block license plates.

4. Lights near license plates should especially avoid neon or colored lighting that can obscure the plate.

The Bottom Line

Truck With Christmas Lights

While currently there aren't any Louisiana laws or statutes that specifically address Christmas lights on vehicles, you can still be pulled over if an officer deems what you have going on as a safety issue for you or other driver's on the road.

It's all up to the officer's digression, so if you follow a few unwritten rules and use some common sense you should be OK.

1. Don't have any suggestive or obscene lighting on your vehicle. You'd think this goes without saying but...

2. Make sure the decorations and/or Christmas lights on your vehicle don't obscure your vision.

3. Don't have lights on your vehicle that can in any way be confused for an emergency vehicle such as an ambulance, squad car, firetruck, etc.

You can more about the laws over at law.justia.com.