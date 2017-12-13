CASA Is In The Christmas Spirit

CASA, or Court Appointed Special Advocate, is a program that aims to help children who have been removed from their homes do to neglect or abuse.

CASA of South Louisiana is based in Lafayette. The program offers a voice to these children.

Again this year, CASA is collecting toys and gift cards for children in their program.

Also, on December 21, they are asking for people to attend a concert of local artists who will share with you their Christmas spirit.

Rob Kirkpatrick and Bernadette Lee were joined by Kade Turner of the local CASA office, along with Lafayette City Parish Councilman Kenneth Boudreaux, a casa supporter and singer Nebba Neesy, who also supports the program.

They spoke about the toy drive and the upcoming Christmas concert.