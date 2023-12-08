LAFAYETTE, La. (KPEL News) - The Acadiana area is fired up for high school football this weekend as five teams from the area are set to begin play in the Caesars Superdome in New Orleans.

The Cecilia Bulldogs and the Opelousas Tigers renew their district rivalry as they kick off Friday's slate of games with a noon start time. That game can be heard on 1420 AM The GOAT as Mike "Bandit" Bernard has the call.

Acadiana High School will look to knock off Catholic-Baton Rouge in the Friday nightcap scheduled to begin at 7:00 p.m.

And, on Saturday at noon, Lafayette Christian Academy and St. Thomas More will play for a championship for the fourth time in four games. This game is a rematch of last year's Division II Select classic won by STM 52-48. Also, the two teams played for the District 4-4A title in each of the last two seasons. All three games have been won by the Cougars.

Leading up to this weekend's championship games, a Facebook page that "collect(s) the history of Louisiana High School sports" has been posted some interesting state championship game records held by some of the Acadiana area schools participating this weekend.

Topping the list is the 2022 championship matchup between LCA and STM as it was one of only five times in the Prep Classic's history that a team scored 40+ points and lost (LCA).

LCA, though, shows up quite a bit in the history books for other state championship games that they dominated.

Of course, Acadiana High is represented numerous times in the record books for their dominating veer machine offense that has put up incredible numbers at these championship games.

And, Cecilia shows up for their overtime loss to Karr but also for their legendary coach James Waguespack.

And, while his Notre Dame Pioneers are not playing this weekend, we can't forget about the legendary Louis Cook!