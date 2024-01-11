Good ol' Texas, known for its amazing prairies and bustling cities, has also been a breeding ground for some pretty remarkable talent. The Lone Star State's small towns and communities have produced a number of famous figures who have gone on to do some pretty awesome things in the world of entertainment.

Only In Your State has gathered a handful of big-time celebrities who hail from small towns in Texas. It sure goes to show you how talent and hard work can propel you past any geographic boundaries. Look below and discover several celebrities who rose to fame from the corners of small Texas towns.

Dan Rather - Wharton, Texas

Born and raised in Wharton, Texas, Dan Rather would go on to become one of the most influential news anchors and reporters in the history of television. His distinguished career, spanning several decades, showcased his love of journalism and fearless reporting. From the modest streets of Wharton to the national spotlight, Dan Rather's interview style continues to be one of my favorites.

George Strait - Poteet, Texas

George Strait, the legendary country music icon, hails from the small town of Poteet. Born and raised in this tight-knit community, his roots in the small Texas town helped shape his music and that timeless sound that has made him a household name.

Sadie Sink - Brenham, Texas

Sadie Sink, the actress known for her role as Maxine "Max" Mayfield in the series Stranger Things, is from the quaint town of Brenham, Texas. Born and raised in this small Texas community, she made her way from the local stages to the global spotlight.

Miranda Lambert - Lindale, Texas

Miranda Lambert, the country music superstar, proudly calls the small town of Lindale, Texas home. This community played a huge role in shaping Lambert's career and artistic sensibilities. Her roots in Lindale not only influenced her music but also instilled in her a deep appreciation for storytelling which is apparent in her writing.

Sissy Spacek - Quitman, Texas

The famous actress Sissy Spacek proudly stakes her claim in Quitman, Texas. This small town nestled in the heart of East Texas played a big part in her remarkable career, especially in the beginning.

Willie Nelson - Abbott, Texas

Willie Nelson, the legendary country music icon, is from Abbott, Texas. Born and raised in this small town, Nelson's roots run deep in the heart of the Lone Star State. From his early days picking cotton in the fields to becoming a global music sensation, this man has the spirit of determination and grit that Texas is known for. Abbott may be a little dot on the map, but it played a huge role in shaping the career of one of America's most beloved musicians.

These famous folks who come from tiny towns in Texas show you that talent and ambition can pop up from anywhere. Whether it's the cotton fields of Abbott to the streets of Brenham, these hometown heroes have beat the odds making their mark on a worldwide stage.

