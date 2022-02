Wikipedia’s Most Searched Celebrities from Acadiana and Louisiana in 2021

All around Acadiana and Louisiana, famous and notable people are proud to call our area home. Ever wondered who the most searched residents are from cities across Acadiana and Louisiana? Maybe it's you!

It's no secret that folks from Louisiana, especially Acadiana, stand out in a crowd, and not in a bad way. We just seem to have really dynamic personalities that set us apart from most other people.

Take those dynamic personalities and throw in our Cajun culture and it's not hard to see why people are drawn to us.

Wikipedia is pretty much one of the most widely used resources on the internet that people use for all sorts of information.

Finding out about where notable people were born and raised is one of the most popular uses for Wikipedia, and hundreds of thousands of people do just that looking for information on many folks from right here in Acadiana.

Dustin Poirier, Daniel Cormier, Hunter Hayes, Ali Landry...people want to know more about these Cajun celebrities, and Wikipedia keeps a tally on how often they're searched.

Below are our local Acadiana and Louisiana celebrities, as well as famous Louisiana residents, that were the most searched on Wikipedia in 2021.

(In no particular order)

1. Ed Orgeron - From Larose, averaged 3,587 daily Wikipedia searches in 2021.

2. Dustin Poirier - From Lafayette, averaged 11,710 daily Wikipedia searches in 2021.

3. Joe Burrow - Played for LSU, averaged 5,086 daily Wikipedia searches in 2021.

4. RJ Mitte - From Lafayette, averaged 1,327 daily Wikipedia searches in 2021.

5. Odell Beckham Jr. - From Baton Rouge, averaged 3,086 daily Wikipedia searches in 2021.

6. Addison Rae - From Lafayette, averaged 3,212 daily Wikipedia searches in 2021.

7. Jared Leto - From Bossier City, averaged 14,240 daily Wikipedia searches in 2021.

8. Anne Rice - From New Orleans, averaged 16,570 daily Wikipedia searches in 2021.

9. Lauren Daigle - From Lafayette, averaged 1,069 daily Wikipedia searches in 2021.

10. Michelle Odinet - From Lafayette, averaged 633 daily Wikipedia searches in 2021.

11. Britney Spears - From Kentwood, averaged 10,507 daily Wikipedia searches in 2021.

12. Trace Adkins - From Sarepta, averaged 2,318 daily Wikipedia searches in 2021.

13. Carl Weathers - From New Orleans, averaged 1,567 daily Wikipedia searches in 2021.

14. Sandra Bullock - Lives in New Orleans, averaged 32,941 daily Wikipedia searches in 2021.

15. Shaquille O'Neal - Honorary Cajun and part-time Acadiana resident, averaged 11,625 daily Wikipedia searches in 2021.

16. Reese Witherspoon - From New Orleans, averaged 10,782 daily Wikipedia searches in 2021.

17. Peyton Manning - From New Orleans, averaged 6,848 daily Wikipedia searches in 2021.

18. Danny Rolling - From New Orleans, averaged 1,424 daily Wikipedia searches in 2021.

Something else that's pretty interesting is the "Louisiana things" people searched Wikipedia for in 2021.

1. Murder of Dee Dee Blanchard - Documentary, averaged 4,465 daily Wikipedia searches in 2021.

2. The Green Mile - Movie set in Louisiana, averaged 4,441 daily Wikipedia searches in 2021.

3. New Orleans Saints - averaged 2,026 daily Wikipedia searches in 2021.

4. Deepwater Horizon Oil Spill - averaged 1,973 daily Wikipedia searches in 2021.

5. Cajuns - averaged 1,824 daily Wikipedia searches in 2021.

6. True Detective (season 1) - averaged 1,592 daily Wikipedia searches in 2021.

7. Catahoula Leopard Dog - averaged 1,534 daily Wikipedia searches in 2021.