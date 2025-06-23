7 Richest Celebrities Living in Texas

(KPEL-FM) - Although California is home for the majority of the richest people in the U.S., Texas isn't far behind.

Home to the richest man in America, Elon Musk, Texas is also home to a whopping 84 billionaires.

Not only is Texas home 84 billionaires, but The Lone Star State is also home to some of the richest celebrities in America.

Richest Celebrities Living In Texas

When it comes to the richest celebrities in Texas, there's tech billionaires, entertainers, sports team owners, TV personalities and more.

Obviously, Elon Musk is going to top the list of richest celebrities in Texas, but let's take a look some of the other richest celebrities in the State and where they live.

1. Elon Musk - At last count Musk's net worth was $342 billion. Musk currently resides in his massive $35 million "family compound" in Austin, Texas.

Musk also has a $50,000 20-foot-by-20-foot "Tiny Home" in Boca Chica, Texas close to the Space X Starbase.

2. Mark Cuban - Mark Cuban's current net worth according to Forbes is $5.7 billion. Cuban is known from the T.V. "Shark Tank" as well being the owner/minority partner of the Dallas Mavericks.

Cuban lives in the Preston Hollow neighborhood of Dallas, Texas.

Mark Cuban doesn't just live in Texas, he actually owns the town of Mustang, Texas.

3. Jerry Jones - Owner of the Dallas Cowboys, Jones' net worth stands at $16.6 billion.

In the early 1970s, after some initial business failures, Jones founded Jones Oil and Land Lease.

During the oil boom of the late ’70s and early ’80s, Jones made tens of millions from successful drilling ventures.

Jerry Jones lives in Highland Park, a wealthy neighborhood in Dallas, Texas.

4. Matthew McConaughey - Net worth $140 million.

McConaughey is from Uvalde, Texas and currently live lives in Austin.

From hellomagazine.com -

Matthew McConaughey lives in an enormous mansion outside of Austin, Texas. He and his wife, Camila Alves, purchased the property in 2012. The 10,800-square-foot Spanish-Mediterranean style mansion is located south of Austin and includes 7 bedrooms, 8 bathrooms, a guest house, and 7 boat slips on Lake Austin

5. Don Henley - Net worth $250 million.

Born and raised in Linden, Texas, Henley lives in the Bluffview neighborhood of Dallas, Texas.

As the Co-founder of The Eagles, Henley has obviously turned his rock and roll dreams into an incredible career.

6. Joe Rogan - Net worth $100 million.

Joe Rogan is an actor, comedian, reality t.v. show host, UFC announcer, and the host of arguably the biggest podcast on Earth, "The Joe Rogan Experience".

Rogan currently lives in $14.4 million mansion on Lake Austin in Austin, Texas.

7. Selena Gomez - Net worth $75 million.

Actress and singer Selena Gomez currently lives in the Montserrat gated community in Fort Worth, Texas.

According to Dallas Morning News, Gomez's mansion was built in 2005. Her home is a whopping 10,000 square feet sitting on 1.5 acres. The home features a saltwater pool, outdoor kitchen, and sports court.