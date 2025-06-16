This Is the Richest City in Louisiana

Lafayette, Louisiana (KPEL) - With a median household income over 3 times that of the state average, there's one Louisiana city that could be considered the Beverly Hills of Louisiana.

OK, calling it the Beverly Hills of Louisiana is a bit of a stretch, but still, folks in this city are doing well. Very well in fact.

Let's take a look "The Richest City in Louisiana" and figure out why there's so much wealth there.

Todd Graves, Founder of Raising Cane's Worth $17.1 Billion

Richest People In Louisiana

4 people from Louisiana made Forbes's list of "Wealthiest People In America" for 2025.

Todd Graves from Baton Rouge, Louisiana - $17.2 billion

Gayle Benson from New Orleans - $7.1 billion

William Goldring from New Orleans - $7 billion

Gary Chouest from Cut Off, Louisiana - $2 billion

Which City Is the Richest in Louisiana?

Richest City In Louisiana

When it comes to the richest city in Louisiana, you might be thinking it has be New Orleans or Baton Rouge.

If you did think that, you'd be wrong.

Actually, in stark contrast, the wealthiest Louisiana city has a population of less than 250 people.

From louisiana-demographics.com -

The richest city in Louisiana is Lewisburg in St. Tammany Parish with an average household income of $208,869 as of 2023. While exceptionally affluent, Lewisburg only has a population of 242 as of 2023.

The richest city in The Pelican State is Lewisburg, Louisiana located in St. Tammany Parish.

Lewisburg, Louisiana is a small, rapidly growing, wealthy lakeside community with top-tier incomes and zero poverty.

The Richest City In Louisiana

The median household income for income for Louisiana is $60,023 while the median household income for Lewisburg, Louisiana is well over four times that at $208,869.

The median home value for Lewisburg is between $450K to 538K.

The median age for Lewisburg, La residents is 55.7.

Have you ever been to Lewisburg, Louisiana or know someone who lives there?

Tell us what it's like!

Read more at louisiana-demographics.com.