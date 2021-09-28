During NBA Media Day, a celebrity crashed the party to ask questions of Kevin Durant from the Brooklyn Nets.

David Letterman was the surprise reporter who said he was Dave from Basketball Digest. He asked Durant why folks called him K.D. He also asked him how much he was going to give on the court this year.

Durant seemed a bit irritated with Dave and told him that was enough. But Dave added one more jab not just at Durant, but at the New Orleans Pelicans.

Letterman asked “When you guys play the Pelicans, does it kind of make you giggle?” Durant replied “Yeah.”

I just wanna know why go after the Pelicans. That's Louisiana's team. Is Letterman a hater of Pelicans? But "Nets" is a better mascot. OK.

