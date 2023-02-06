LAFAYETTE, La. (KPEL News) - For the third week in a row, Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development workers will be in Lafayette to perform signal upgrades to selected intersections in the Hub City.

There will be intermittent lane closures happening at several intersections in Lafayette. These traffic closures will last for 2-hour periods on Tuesday and Wednesday. The roads will be open to regular traffic and there will be no detour but you can expect delays as single lanes will be closed during the times listed below.

TUESDAY

Ambassador Caffery southbound right lane at Crescent Ranch from 8:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. , weather permitting.

, weather permitting. Dover Boulevard southbound left turn lane at Ambassador Caffery from 8:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. , weather permitting.

, weather permitting. Bertrand Drive northbound left through lane at Dulles/Billeaud Road from 1:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. , weather permitting.

WEDNESDAY

West Pinhook Road southbound right lane at La Rue France from 8:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. , weather permitting.

, weather permitting. Ambassador Caffery northbound right lane at Bonaire Drive from 1:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. , weather permitting.

Ambassador Caffery at Bonaire Road, google street view Ambassador Caffery at Bonaire Road, google street view loading...

Intermittent lane closures are necessary to perform work in each area; therefore, drivers should expect some delays.

Emergency vehicles will have access to the area but may encounter delays.

The road will be open to regular traffic.

Traffic Reminder: Permanent Pavement Markings Being Installed On I-10

DOTD crews are currently installing permanent pavement markings on the stretch of Interstate 10 that passes through St. Martin Parish.

Interstate-10 Henderson Exit, google street view Interstate-10 Henderson Exit, google street view loading...

The construction is being done as a slow moving operation which will happen in the travel lanes of I-10 westbound and eastbound from mile marker 108 (1 mile before the Breaux Bridge exit) to mile marker 117 (2 miles after the Henderson/Cecilia exit). This will happen from 6:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. Tuesday and Wednesday. The work was originally planned to happen last week and at night but was changed to the morning and daytime hours of this week because of expected inclement weather.

I-10 near Breaux Bridge Exit, google street view I-10 near Breaux Bridge Exit, google street view loading...

Because of how slow-moving the project will be, drivers can expect to encounter delays.

