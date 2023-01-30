LAFAYETTE, La. (KPEL News) - Last week, Louisiana DOTD officials began work upgrading traffic signals on various intersections across Lafayette Parish. Major roadways such as Ambassador Caffery Parkway, Johnston Street, and Pinhook Road were a part of the roadwork.

This week, some of those same roadways will see more traffic signal upgrades. That will mean traffic closures during the day time, which are scheduled for Tuesday and Wednesday.

But first, there are a couple of traffic closures beginning TONIGHT (Monday, January 30th).

The road will be open to regular traffic with a 12-foot lane restriction on oversized loads passing through the work zone.

US 90 Between Albertson Parkway and Young Street (LA 92-1)

There are a couple of lane closures happening on this stretch in the Lafayette-Broussard area.

The inside travel lane of US 90 northbound from LA 92-1 (Young Street) to Albertson Parkway will be closed on Monday from 8 PM til 5 AM on Tuesday. This will allow DOTD crews to perform dress up work in the median area.

The outside travel lane of US 90 southbound from Albertson Parkway to LA 92-1 (Young Street) will be closed Monday and Tuesday night from 8 PM til 5 AM each night. This will allow DOTD crews to install temporary precast concrete barriers and install pavement markings along the edge of the roadway.

Emergency vehicles will have access to the area but may encounter delays.

There will be no detour necessary.

Construction To Cause Expected Delays On Interstate 10 In St. Martin Parish

Earlier this month (January), DOTD installed rumble strips along I-10 in St. Martin Parish.

On Monday and Tuesday nights, DOTD officials will be back at the same strip of the interstate - from mile marker 108 (1 mile before Breaux Bridge exit) to mile marker 117 (2 miles past LA 347/Cecilia/Henderson) - as workers will install permanent pavement markings. This slow moving operation will happen in one travel lane at a time - which is expected to cause delays - and will happen from 8 PM to 6 AM each night, weather permitting.

Daytime Traffic Closures Happening At Various Lafayette Intersections

There will be intermittent lane closures happening at several intersections in Lafayette. These traffic closures will last for 2-hour periods on Tuesday and Wednesday. The roads will be open to regular traffic and there will be no detour but you can expect delays as single lanes will be closed during the times listed below.

TUESDAY

Ambassador Caffery southbound right lane at Crescent Ranch from 8:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m.

Dover Blvd southbound left turn lane at Ambassador Caffery from 8:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m.

Bertrand Drive northbound left through lane at Dulles/Billeaud Road from 1:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m.

WEDNESDAY

W Pinhook Road southbound right lane at La Rue France from 8:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m.

Ambassador Caffery northbound right lane at Bonair Drive from 1:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m.

Emergency vehicles will have access to the area but may encounter delays.

The road will be open to regular traffic.

No detour is necessary.

This work is weather permitting. Rain chances for Tuesday and Wednesday sit a 30% each day.

Reminder: Alternating Lane Closures Happening On Cameron Street For Next 2 Months

There are nightly lane closures happening on US 90 (Cameron Street) between Andres Street and Wilfred Road. These closures are happening eastbound and westbound and will last until Friday, March 17, as workers are performing asphalt overlay and striping operations.

These lane closures are happening during the following times:

• Sunday – Thursday: 7:00 p.m. – 6:00 a.m.

• Friday - Saturday: 7:00 p.m. – 8:00 a.m.

There is no detour route as the road is open to regular traffic with a 14 ft. lane restriction on oversized loads passing through the workzone during lane closure hours. Emergency vehicles will have access to the area, but may encounter delays.

Reminder: Mills Street at LA 98 (Gloria Switch Road) Closed For Next 2 Months

Another roundabout is being built in Lafayette, this one at the intersection of W. Gloria Switch Road and Mills Street.

Construction on the north portion of that roundabout begins this week, which means Mills Street from Benoit Road to LA 98 (W. Gloria Switch Rd.) will be closed for the next 10 weeks (until Monday, April 3rd).

Detour Route

The detour for northbound traffic will be LA 98 (Gloria Switch) east to Desoto Rd., north to Benoit Rd and west to Mills St.

The detour for southbound traffic will be Benoit Rd. east to Desoto Rd., south to LA 98 (Gloria Switch) and west to Mills St.

Emergency vehicles will not have access through the area and should utilize the detour routes.

