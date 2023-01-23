LAFAYETTE, La. (KPEL News) - As improvements continue to be made across the roads of Lafayette Parish, so are improvements being made to the traffic signals that help keep traffic running.

There are several intersections across the Hub City that will have single lane closures to perform these upgrades. These intermittent lane closures will last for 2-hour periods on Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday. The roads will be open to regular traffic and there will be no detour but you can expect delays. This work is weather permitting.

TRAFFIC CLOSURES COMING TO LAFAYETTE INTERSECTIONS ACROSS THE PARISH

MONDAY

Madeline Avenue west bound left turn lane at University Avenue from 8:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m.

Johnston Street west bound left lane at University Avenue from 8:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m.

General Mouton Avenue east bound right lane at W. Pinhook Road from 1:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m.

TUESDAY

Ambassador Caffery southbound right lane at Crescent Ranch from 8:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m.

Dover Boulevard southbound left turn lane at Ambassador Caffery from 8:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m.

Bertrand Drive northbound left through lane at Dulles/Billeaud Road from 1:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m.

WEDNESDAY

W. Pinhook Road southbound right lane at La Rue France from 8:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m.

Ambassador Caffery northbound right lane at Bonaire Drive from 1:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m.

MILLS STREET AT LA 98 (GLORIA SWITCH ROAD) TO CLOSE FOR NEXT 10 WEEKS

Another roundabout is being built in Lafayette, this one at the intersection of W. Gloria Switch Road and Mills Street.

Mills Street to W. Gloria Switch Road, google maps Mills Street to W. Gloria Switch Road, google maps loading...

Construction on the north portion of that roundabout begins this week, which means Mills Street from Benoit Road to LA 98 (W. Gloria Switch Rd.) will be closed for the next 10 weeks (until Monday, April 3rd).

Detour Route

The detour for northbound traffic will be LA 98 (Gloria Switch) east to Desoto Rd., north to Benoit Rd and west to Mills St.

The detour for southbound traffic will be Benoit Rd. east to Desoto Rd., south to LA 98 (Gloria Switch) and west to Mills St.

Emergency vehicles will not have access through the area and should utilize the detour routes.

If Lafayette Streets Could Talk This Is What They'd Say To You