Changing Channels: Lafayette Sportscaster Going to New Orleans

We have finally figured which sportscaster is leaving Channel 10. Channel 3 hires a new executive producer. Channel 15 is still hiring. Here's our monthly look at the goings-on in Lafayette media, "Changing Channels."

Madeline Adams Moving to Crescent City

Last month, we reported that KLFY and their corporate owner Nexstar had posted a weekend sports anchor/sports reporter opening on their respective websites. At the time, we weren't sure if anyone was leaving the station or if the station was expanding its staff.

Current KLFY weekend sports anchor Madeline Adams confirmed earlier this week that she is indeed leaving the station, jumping from TV market 123 to TV market 50.

Adams will be joining the sports team at WVUE-TV (Fox 8), working alongside New Orleans sportscasting veterans Juan Kincaid, Sean Fazende, and Garland Gilland. Adams makes the jump to WVUE after spending the last three years working for KLFY. During that time, she earned the respect of her colleagues in the state, many of whom tweeted their congratulations after Adams publicly announced her career move.

On a personal note: I'm sad to see Madeline leave the Lafayette market. Not only is she a fantastic reporter and anchor, she's one of the nicest people you'll ever meet. Acadiana's loss is certainly New Orleans's gain.

Speaking of Sports . . .

Another sports reporter is leaving Lafayette. This change, though, comes in the world of print, not television.

The Daily Advertiser's Ragin' Cajuns beat writer Tim Buckley is leaving the paper for a new endeavor. Buckley is taking over as the editor of the LSU-focused outlet Tiger Rag. On Twitter, Buckley thanked his readers and the athletes, coaches, and administrators at the University of Louisiana.

Another personal note: Tim's another person I'll miss seeing in local press boxes. Tiger Rag got a good man and a good writer. Again, Lafayette's loss is another market's gain.

KADN Is Hiring

April 1 marks the sixth anniversary of KADN/KLAF launching their local news operation. Right now, the station is hiring for several key positions in its newsroom.

As we mentioned last month, the station's news director's position is vacant. Sources tell us that candidates have been interviewed for the position, but as of this writing, the position remains listed on the website for its corporate owner, Allen Media Broadcasting.

"The News Director will oversee a department that generates 40.5 hours of on-air content on the Lafayette market’s NBC and FOX stations," the posting states. "We are looking for someone with outstanding leadership skills who thrives on teaching, coaching and developing a strong and positive newsroom environment. In addition, the News Director leads and supervises all aspects of news, weather, and sports programming production."

The station is also looking to fill several other key posts in the newsroom. According to the Allen website, KADN/KLAF is hiring an executive producer, a news producer, a morning anchor, an evening anchor, a reporter, and a chief meteorologist. Outside of the newsroom, an account executive position and the creative services director posts are also vacant.

If you're looking to get into the broadcast business, this very well could be your ticket.

KATC Hires Executive Producer

Channel 3 has tapped a veteran newsman to serve as its new morning executive producer.

Victor Hollingsworth took over as the show runner for Good Morning Acadiana in March. He spent nearly 15 years working at CNN as the senior producer for the network's website. Before that, he worked nearly 14 years in the newspaper editor in Nashville and Charlotte.

After leaving CNN, Hollingsworth owned his own social media marketing and public relations business. He also worked as a songwriter and independent filmmaker.

And Finally

Speaking of Good Morning Acadiana, here's a look back at an episode of GMA from January 31, 1984. These clips feature Jack Frost, Agnes DeRouen, and our old friend Floyd Cormier.

