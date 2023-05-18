NEW IBERIA, La. (KPEL News) - Just over two weeks following the death of a person hit while riding his bicycle late one night, New Iberia Police announce officers have arrested his alleged killer.

Just after midnight on Monday, May 1, officers responded to the 1700 block of Center Street (Louisiana Highway 14) to find the male victim lying on the ground. Despite attempts to save him, the victim was pronounced dead at the scene by the Iberia Parish Coroner's Office. Debris left at the scene indicated a vehicle had hit the bicyclist and drove off before first responders arrived.

Initial investigation says the bicyclist was traveling north on Center Street when the suspected vehicle - a maroon 2015-2018 model Kia Optima as determined by video surveillance footage - allegedly struck the bicycle from behind, causing the victim to be ejected. As the victim lay on the road, investigators say the suspected vehicle left the scene and continued traveling north on Center Street. Turns out the vehicle sustained moderate damage to the front passenger side and the passenger side mirror broke off. Investigators say the bicycle was properly equipped with lighting. The victim, however, was not wearing a helmet.

The public was able to help identify the suspect vehicle as a 2018 model registered to 36-year-old Rushara Shawnae Richard of Charenton. That led to Richard's arrest on Monday, May 15, on the following charges:

Negligent Homicide

Felony Hit and Run

Obstruction of Justice

Failure to Report a Crash

Driving under Suspension

Richard was booked into the Iberia Parish Jail.

NIPD says more arrests are possible as the investigation continues.

