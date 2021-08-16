Check Out the Progress on New Orleans’ Caesar’s Superdome

Get our free mobile app

Whether you're a New Orleans Saints fan or not, you have to admit, the newly re-named Caesar's Superdome is an impressive building!

While it's weird not to have 'Mercedes Benz' emblazoned across the outside of the building, it'll be equally as weird not to have Drew Brees inside the building for the Saint's first home preseason game of the year next Monday night, August 23rd, 2021, when they host the Jacksonville Jaguars. And if it's alright by you, we'll just forget this last Saturday night's loss to the Baltimore Ravens.

While a lot of folks are worried about possible capacity restrictions in the Crescent City limiting attendance, as of now, football fans will have to mask this coming Monday night and show proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test taken within the last 72 hours to be admitted. But in the midst of all that, renovations continue on the historic venue to the tune of $450 million dollars. That's a lot of money! And thankfully, things look to be complete in time for the regular-season home opener against Green Bay on September 12th.

Take a look at the aerial footage below taken of the Superdome at sunset by WGNO's Sam Packnett. You can see that the roof is in the midst of being painted and giving the building a fresh updated look! With a new look at quarterback, too, New Orleans is set to have an interesting season!

