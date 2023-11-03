Child Trafficking, Sex Crimes Suspects Apprehended by Louisiana Police Agencies
Morgan City, LA (KPEL News) - Two individuals from Morgan City, Louisiana, are charged with sex crimes and trafficking involving children that extends to Lafayette Parish. Police made the arrests on Thursday.
The St. Mary Parish Sheriff's Department and the Lafayette Police Department worked alongside Morgan City Police for a long-term investigation that led to the arrest of 20-year-old Madison Herrington and 20-year-old Ty Adam White.
Thursday morning, detectives with the sheriff's office and Morgan City Police executed a search warrant on a home in Bayou Vista. Interviews and further investigation led to the apprehension of Herrington and White who were transported to the St. Mary Parish Law Enforcement Center for booking.
Officials say the investigation is ongoing, and each of the suspects has been booked on the following charges:
Madison Herrington
· Carnal knowledge of a juvenile
· Indecent behavior with a juvenile
· Producing of pornography involving juveniles (10 counts)
· Trafficking of children for sexual purposes
· Lafayette Parish warrant for trafficking of children for sexual purposes
Ty Adam White
· Carnal knowledge of a juvenile
· Indecent behavior with a juvenile
· Producing of pornography involving juveniles (12 counts)
· Trafficking of children for sexual purposes
6 People Arrested in Underage Online Sting in Tyler, Texas
Gallery Credit: Billy Jenkins
10 States With the Highest Rates of DUI Arrests.
Gallery Credit: Kyle Matthews