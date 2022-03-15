Whether they happen during the day or night, traffic closures happening across Lafayette Parish and the surrounding areas can affect your travel as you drive across the Hub City and the two major interstates that run across it - Interstate 10 and Interstate 49.

Ambassador Caffery at the Vermilion River

Great news to report as the first round of roadwork on Ambassador from Old Camp Road to the Vermilion River Bridge has been completed. It featured closing the inside travel lane and center turn lane of the hugely populated roadway so that road crews could perform concrete pavement patching.

Now, road crews have begun work on the second phase as they started two weeks earlier than originally thought. This time, crews are working on various sidewalk repairs along with concrete pavement patching as they finish the outside travel lane northbound.

Weeknight lane closures (Monday through Thursday) are from 8:00 PM until 6:00 AM the following morning.

Weekend lane closures are on Fridays at 8:00 PM and extend continuously (daytime and nighttime) until the following Monday at 6:00 AM.

This is scheduled to happen until April 3rd and the overal project is slated to be completed in early summer.

Johnston Street

The work continues on Johnston Street between its intersection and Maurice. Fortunately, the left turns lanes are open as drivers look to turn either from Johnston onto W. Broussard or E. Broussard Roads.

Another phase of this road construction project begins on Monday, March 21, and is scheduled to last for two work weeks.

Johnston Street from Aqueduct Drive to LA 724 (Duhon Road)/South City Parkway and E. Broussard Road and W. Broussard Road near their intersections with Johnston Street will have NIGHTLY lane closures from 7:30 PM to 8:00 AM until Friday, April 1, as crews perform milling, asphalt paving, and striping operations.

This week, temporary striping is being installed on the popular roadway. And, it's happening in two sections:

The northbound section of US 167 (Johnston Street) from Aqueduct Drive to South City Parkway will have intermittent lane closures on Thursday from 7:30 PM until 6:00 AM & Friday from 9:00 PM until 6:00 AM.

Also, the southbound section of US 167 (Johnston Street) from South City Parkway to Aqueduct Drive will have intermittent lane closures on Thursday from 9:30 PM until 8:30 AM & Friday from 10:30 PM until 9:00 AM.

Interstate 49

Drivers headed north on I-49 this week will want to make note of this:

There will be intermittent lane closures on I-49 at at Exit 17 (Judson Walsh) and Exit 11 (LA 93) in BOTH DIRECTIONS on Wednesday and Thursday (March 16-17). This routine maintenance will happen between 8 AM and 4 PM each day.

Interstate 10

There are quite a bit of closures happening on the often-traveled interstate for the month of March.

I-10 from LA 91 - Iota/Estherwood (MM 76) to I-49 Interchange (MM 103)

Intermittent NIGHTLY closures are happening now until Wednesday, August 31st as crews install new traffic cables barriers, embankment and drainage structures in the median. DOTD workers are specifically working on the inside lanes of I-10 in BOTH DIRECTIONS on the following days/times:

Sunday – Thursday: 8:00 p.m. – 6:00 a.m.

Fridays: 9:00 p.m. – 9:00 a.m.

Saturdays: 8:00 p.m. – 10:00 a.m.

I-10 Both Directions from I-49 Interchange (Exit 103) to MM 105 near Louisiana Avenue

DOTD crews will be repairing bridge joints for the Louisiana Avenue overpass bridges on Tuesday, March 15th, from 8 PM until 6 AM the following morning.

No detour route is necessary.

I-10 Westbound from MM 115 to MM 114 in St. Martin Parish

The inside lane of the interstate in this stretch is closed NIGHTLY this week from 8 PM to 6 AM each night until Friday, March 18th, as DOTD crews perform bridge construction under the new Melvin Dupuis Bridge Overpass.

There is no detour necessary.

I-10 Eastbound at Butte La Rose (Exit 121)

The outside lane of the interstate at the exit will be closed Tuesday, March 15th, from 8 PM until 3 AM as crews repair a damaged crash attenuator.

There will be no detour route necessary.

I-10 Westbound near Whiskey Bay Exit (MM 127)

The right lane will be closed just past the Whiskey Bay Exit beginning Friday, March 18th through March 28th at the following times:

Monday-Tuesday 9:00 PM – 5:00 AM

Tuesday-Wednesday 9:00 PM – 5:00 AM

Wednesday-Thursday 9:00 PM – 5:00 AM

Thursday-Friday 9:00 PM – 5:00 AM

Friday-Saturday 9:00 PM – 6:00 AM

Saturday-Sunday 9:00 PM – 6:00 AM

Sunday-Monday 9:00 PM – 5:00 AM

This closure is needed to repair a damaged rail along I-10.

