Cobra Kai Season 4 Trailer Released

If you are a fan of the Karate Kid movies then you are probably all over the Netflix series Cobra Kia. The show debut as a series on YouTube Red before making its new home on Netflix.

Can you believe that there have already been three seasons for the acclaimed show? Yep, there are already three seasons in the books and it looks like season four is on its way.

The series features Daniel Larusso played by Ralph Macchio and Johnny Lawrence played by William Zabka. The show is set after over 30 years after the events of the 1984 All Valley Karate Tournament which was portrayed at the end of the original Karate Kid movie. The friction is still there between the two foes.

Netflix has just released the trailer for the upcoming fourth season of Cobra Kia and we wanted to give you a first look at it here.

Season four of the show premieres globally on December 31st, 2021.