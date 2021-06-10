College Football Playoff Considering Expanding from 4 to 12 Teams

The College Football Playoff management committee will be meeting next week to decide on expanding to a 12-team playoff system.

ESPN.com reports the CFP management committee will be discussing the new playoff proposal which "calls for the bracket to include the six highest-ranked conference champions and the six remaining highest-ranked teams as determined by the CFP selection committee."

The proposal also states that no conference would automatically qualify, and there would be no limits as to how many teams from a conference can make the Playoffs.

As ESPN says, this will only be the first step in what will be a quite lengthy process.

But hey, it's still a step, right?

How Will the CFP 12 Team Expansion Work?

According to the expansion proposal, the four highest-ranked conference champions would be seeded 1 through 4 complete with a first-round bye.

From ESPN -

Teams 5-12 would play each other in the first round on the home field of the higher-ranked team. The quarterfinals and semifinals would be played in bowl games, and the national championship game would remain at a neutral site. The first-round games would take place on campus sometime during the two-week period following conference championship games. The quarterfinals would be played on Jan. 1 -- or Jan. 2 when New Year's Day falls on a Sunday -- and on an adjacent day.

Under the new playoff expansion proposal, independent teams such as Notre Dame would not be eligible for the first-round bye because, well they can't technically win a conference title because they don't belong to a conference.

If the CFP 12 team expansion happens, and it's expected to, quite a few National Bowl games will be eliminated.

The CFP management committee will meet June 17-18.

Read more at ESPN.com.