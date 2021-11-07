Complete List of National Chain Stores that Will Close/Open on Thanksgiving Day
The biggest shopping weekend of the year is right around the corner, but many big national chains won't be opening again this year.
Stores across the U.S. had started opening on Thanksgiving Day offering huge discounts on certain items to lure shoppers into their stores, but again this year, due to in-store riots, the COVID-19 pandemic and employees who are simply burnt out many big box stores will not open this year.
Opening on Thanksgiving Day generated a ton of additional revenue for retailers throughout the U.S. But companies like Walmart and Target are closing to give their customers a more pleasant shopping experience again this year.
Target claims closing on Thanksgiving reduces crowds and they've received positive feedback from their customers for being closed. Walmart, however, is closing on Thanksgiving Day for the second year in a row as a thank you to their employees.
Stores confirmed to be closed on Thanksgiving Day 2021:
- A.C. Moore
- Aldi
- Ashley Furniture
- Barnes & Noble
- Bath & Body Works
- Bed, Bath and Beyond
- Best Buy
- BJ's Wholesale Club
- Bloomingdale's
- Burlington Coat Factory
- Calvin Klein
- Century 21
- Costco
- Crate and Barrel
- Dick's Sporting Goods
- Forever 21
- Home Depot
- HomeGoods
- Homesense
- JCPPenney
- Kohl's
- Macy's
- Marshalls
- Petco
- PetSmart
- Publix
- REI
- Sierra
- Simon malls
- Sur La Table
- Target
- TJ Maxx
- T-Mobile
- Trader Joe's
- White House Black Market
- Walmart
Stores that will remain open on Thanksgiving Day 2021:
- ACME
- Bass Pro Shops
- Big Lots
- Cabela's
- CVS
- Dollar General
- Family Dollar
- Five Below
- Gordmans
- Kroger
- Lilly Pulitzer
- Michaels
- Old Navy
- Ralphs
- Rite Aid
- Stop & Shop
- Vons
- Walgreens
- Whole Foods Market