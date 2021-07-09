If the press conference between Dustin Poirier and Conor McGregor was any indication as to what we can expect Saturday night from Vegas, we are all in for a treat.

McGregor resorted to name-calling, personal attacks/accusations, and even tossing his opponent's hot sauce into the crowd during the pre-fight press conference.

As you can see here, McGregor, who was gifted hot sauce from Poirier during their previous fight, tossed the signature sauce into the crowd and resorted to knocking it off of Dustin's table.

When asked why he removed the hot sauce from the stage, McGregor said because it "Is garbage."

If you recall, Dustin Poirier defeated the Irishman the last time they met in the octagon, but MeGreogr said that was a fluke and that he was ready to redeem himself in Vegas.

The presser ended with an intensive staredown and a kick from McGregor in the direction of Poirier.