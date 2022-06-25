Controversial Move—Alexa Can Now Add your Deceased Loved Ones Voice

Amazon has announced that there is a new feature that will allow Alexa to speak in the voices of deceased loved ones and not everyone is okay with this new technology.

Alexa head scientist Rohit Prasad said, “In this companionship rule, human attributes like empathy and affect are key to building trust. These attributes have become even more important in these times of the ongoing pandemic when so many of us have lost someone we love. While AI can’t eliminate that pain of loss, it can definitely make those memories last.”

You will now be able to ask Alexa questions and she will respond in your loved one's voice. While this may seem like a great way to remember your loved ones after a while it could become a little creepy.

Of course, many took to social media with opinions about this announcement.

You can watch the video clip from Amazon announcing this new AI here: