Youngsville Police Respond to Body Found on East Milton Avenue

YOUNGSVILLE, La, (KPEL News) - Law enforcement are currently on the scene in Youngsville after the discovery of a body on East Milton Avenue.

The Youngsville Police Department is investigating, according to KLFY.

The victim's identity has yet to be released, as the family has not yet been notified, according to Chief Rickey Boudreaux. The cause of death has also not been identified at this time.

No other details are available at this time.

