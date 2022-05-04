Cops Find a Dozen Baggies of Heroin & Cocaine in Louisiana Man’s Mouth, Weed in Rectum

A Washington Parish man has been arrested after police were called to assist him inside of a disabled vehicle on the side of the road.

After encountering the man, police found a dozen baggies of drugs in his mouth and marijuana in his rectum.

38-year-sold Isaac Sebatier was discovered inside a vehicle on the side LA 10 near Bogalusa, where police said they were called to aid in a disabled vehicle. Police discovered that Sebatier was driving on a suspended license, with no license tag, no insurance, and no registration.

Upon further investigation, large amounts of drugs and paraphernalia were discovered on him and inside his vehicle, including marijuana, powder cocaine, and crack cocaine. Sebatier informed officers he swallowed drugs after police found 12 baggies of heroin and cocaine.

After he was admitted, doctors discovered additional drugs found inside his rectum.

Sebatier is facing a slew of charges, including:

Three counts of possession with intent to distribute illegal drugs

Possession of marijuana

Possession of drug paraphernalia

Obstruction of justice by evidence tampering

Reckless operation of a motor vehicle

No proof of registration

Driving while under suspension

He remains in the Washington Parish jail with no bond.