“Corn Kid” Finds Himself in the Spotlight Again

Remember the boy who went viral for loving Corn?

Well, he has officially become South Dakota’s “corn-bassador.”

https://twitter.com/washingtonpost/status/1567492694598983684

That’s right Tariq is the official ambassador of corn and the Governor of South Dakota, Gov. Kristi Noem, made it official by signing an executive proclamation.

https://twitter.com/govkristinoem/status/1566197344223248386

Of course, all of this happened at South Dakota's Corn Palace.

What is the Corn Palace? It is the world's only Corn Palace and is located in Mitchell, South Dakota. The Corn Palace was built to show the world that South Dakota had a healthy agricultural climate. This tourist attraction has become a staple in the area and currently brings in more than half a million visitors annually.

Now you may be wondering how Tariq got the honor of “corn-bassador” and it's pretty simple he went viral on Instagram explaining his love for all things corn.

Recess Therapy shared a video with Tariq as the main star. In the short clip on Instagram, you can see Tariq explaining why he loves corn so much. This video is sure to put a smile on your face no matter how many times you watch it… we know it's true because we have watched it about 100 times.

I am not sure what is more precious...the way that this little boy pronounces the word corn or the fact that he is just adorable and clearly loves this starchy vegetable. I think my favorite part of the video is when they show the lady sitting next to him and she is laughing so hard she can't hide it. (We have all been there before.)

Kids say the best things and this video is just another example of that.

In the words of Tariq, "Have a corntastic day!"

