Country Music Hall of Fame Member Tom T. Hall Dies

It's a sad night in Music City USA as the legendary singer and songwriter Tom T. Hall has passed away at the age of 85. According to his son, via Deadline, the Country Music Hall of Fame member died in Franklin, Tennessee today, Friday, August 20. No cause of death has been given as of now.

In his long career Hall wrote twelve #1 songs, with 26 more reaching the Top 10. He was inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame in 2008 along with Emmylou Harris, The Statler Brothers and Ernest Stoneman. He was also a Grand Ole Opry member since 1971. Tom T. Hall was a beloved member of the country music community and was even given the nickname of "The Storyteller" by another Hall of Fame member, Tex Ritter. Read more about his legendary career on his Hall of Fame bio. #RIP to a true country music treasure.