Country Stars Open Up About Cancer for St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital [Video]

Today and Thursday, we're hosting our annual St. Jude Radiothon to join in the fight against childhood cancer. Most importantly, you are making it happen by becoming Partners in Hope to help the kids at St. Jude.

The country music family is united in purpose: supporting St. Jude so that one day no child will die in the dawn of life.

Country music has a rich history with St. Jude, and in this video, you'll see a few artists tell their stories about how cancer has affected their lives and the lives of loved ones.

To become a partner in hope and make your $19 a month gift to join in the fight text LIVE to 626262.