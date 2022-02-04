Townsquare Media Lafayette Raises $187,539 for the Kids at St. Jude

The 2022 Townsquare Media Lafayette St. Jude Radiothon is in the books and you came through Acadiana. The final tally for this year's efforts comes to a grand total of $187,539!

That money is going directly to help continue the life-saving work at St. Jude Children's Research Hospital in Memphis.

Now, even though the hospital is located in Tennessee, there are many Louisiana families that are thankful for your donations. Currently, there are over 900 children from Louisiana who are in active treatment at St. Jude.

We would be remisced if we didn't thank our title sponsor, the Acadiana Automotive Group, for their long-time support of St. Jude.

We'd also like to thank Home Furniture Plus Bedding, Lamar Advertising, Sugar 'n Spice Children's Academy, and Eagle Pest Control and Chemicals for the additional support along with all of our Angel of the Hour sponsors.

And a huge thank you goes to all of you, our Partners In Hope, that make the St. Jude Radiothon in Acadiana one of the best in the country. Your beautiful hearts are so very much appreciated by all of us here at the seven Townsquare Media radio stations and all the families at St. Jude.

God bless you and thank you Acadiana!