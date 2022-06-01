The Madden video game is more synonymous with its league (the NFL) than any other game based on a sports league.

More than 40 different editions of the series have been sold since 1988.

Named after the late great legendary John Madden, generations of gamers have played versions of the game.

As synonymous as the name Madden is to video games, it's the same with the NFL, which is why it's always been the perfect title.

Madden was, and remains, the biggest icon of American football. When he passed away at the age of 85 last December, NFL said in it's official statement, Madden was football.

It's why he was the only correct choice to be the cover of the upcoming MADDEN '23.

The cover seen above is a throwback to first ever edition of Madden.

Madden donned the cover for the first 11 editions, before players began appearing on the cover in MADDEN 2001.

The throwback Madden cover will be one of three featured this year.

The game has come a long way since its first edition in 1988 on the MAC.

There will never be another John Madden. He's a legend in every sense of the world.

For sports fans of nearly all ages, Madden is a household name.

Whether you are 8 years old, or 100 years old, you know the legend.

For an older generation, he is known most for his ultra-successful 10 seasons as head coach of the Oakland Raiders where he won a Super Bowl and led the team to 6 AFC Championship games.

For fans in their 30s and 40s, he's known most for his time in the broadcast booth. Winner of 16 Emmys, he is widely considered the greatest TV color commentator in American sports history.

For a young generation, he is known as the name behind the iconic video game franchise that has been around for over 33 years.

The truth is, he is known for all 3 (coach, broadcaster, eSports icon).

The legend of John Madden knows no bounds.

He was the only correct choice for this year's game.

