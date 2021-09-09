Bossier Parish schools see a big jump in the number of COVID-19 cases among students over the past two weeks. The data has been delayed for a week because of Hurricane Ida.

But new cases reported in Louisiana between August 30 and September 5 show dozens of students have tested positive. But many schools in south Louisiana have been closed because of the Hurricane, so numbers might have flattened off in some school districts. And this report from the LDH has been delayed because of the storm.

Here are the numbers for school districts in northwest Louisiana (Region 7):

Bienville Parish has 27 new student cases and a total of 74 student cases and 10 cases among staff.

Bossier Parish has 179 new student cases and a total of 530 student cases and 62 cases among staff.

Caddo Parish is reporting 79 student cases over the past week with a total of 153 student cases and 15 cases among staffers.

Claiborne Parish has 17 new student cases with a total of 60 student cases since school returned.

DeSoto Parish has 61 new student cases and overall student cases climbs to 315 with 21 cases among staff.

Natchitoches Parish has 27 new student cases bringing that number to 54 so far this school year.

Red River Parish reports 9 new student cases for a total of 29 so far this school year.

Sabine Parish has hit 100 student cases adding 23 new cases this past week. 10 cases in staffers.

Webster Parish has 83 new student cases bringing that number to 124.

Here's the list of parishes with the largest number of student cases:

St. Tammany 1540

Orleans 966

Jefferson 808

Rapides 709

Lafayette 696

East Baton Rouge 680

Terrebonne 626

Ascension 615

Click here to check out the school data from around the state.

The total number of cases among students in Louisiana climbs to 14147 with 1616 among faculty and staff.

