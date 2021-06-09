Crowley Store Sells $30,000 Mega Millions Ticket

The bad news: The ticket that won the $286 million Mega Millions jackpot last night was not sold in Louisiana.

The good news: A ticket worth $30,000 was sold right here in Acadiana.

According to the Louisiana Lottery, a ticket that won $30,000 in Tuesday night's Mega Millions drawing was sold at Cuccio's Food Mart in Crowley. That ticket matched four white balls and the Megaball AND had the multiplier option. The winner has until December 6 to claim his/her prize. That prize must be claimed at one of the Louisiana Lottery's offices.

That ticket is one of several to win a major prize in the last few weeks. Last Wednesday, a convenience store in Paradis sold a Powerball ticket that won $50,000. On Saturday, a Powerball ticket sold in Marrero also won $50,000. Meanwhile, two tickets--one sold in New Orleans and the other sold in Sulphur--split Saturday's $375,000 Easy 5 jackpot.

Tonight's Powerball jackpot is $20 million. Tonight's Lotto jackpot sits at $1 million, while the Easy 5 jackpot is $50,000. Friday's Mega Millions jackpot is $20 million.

