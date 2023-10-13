Lafayette, LA (KPEL News) - Whether you fancy yourself a baker or an entrepreneur, you can flex either of those muscles if take advantage of a sweet opportunity to own not one, but two Crumbl cookies locations in Lafayette, Louisiana, because they are both up for sale.

Buybizsell.com pushes potential investors to get it while you can! The website states that "The Entire Country Is SOLD OUT - So This Could Be YOUR Chance to Get In."

Crumbl Cookies was founded by two cousins in Utah and now boasts more than 900 bakeries in 50 states. According to bizbuysell.com, Crumbl started to expand internationally in 2023. Their media kit touts it as the "fastest growing gourmet cookie company in the nation." The business model centers around rotating six gourmet flavors each week, chosen from their more than 275 options. Cookies are created based on different dessert flavors. Customers can watch the cookie creation, from balling the dough to dressing the treats, in the open concept kitchen.

The company considers itself a tech company, and their digital orders are driven by their engagement on social media. They even created an app with 2.6-million reviews to help streamline the ordering process. As a matter of fact, the Crumbl app is the fourth most downloaded Food & Beverage app in the Apple App Store.

The franchise company expanded into Lafayette in 2022 when it opened its third Louisiana location in the Super Target shopping center at the corner of Ambassador Caffery and Kaliste Saloom. The first two opened in Baton Rouge and Metairie.

They opened a second location the same year in the Albertson's shopping center, called Autumnwood Place, at the corner of Johnston and South College.

The Crumbl Cookies Lafayette franchises are listed on at least two websites: restaurants-for-sale.com and bizbuysell.com. Each lists the estimated annual gross sales, based on 2022 data, at $4.7-million, with cash flow reported at more than $995,000. More detailed information is included in the listings, and both websites touts the company's competitive strength as:

A true market leader. A superior brand. Crushes the competition. Crumbl offers cookies in a way that can’t be found anywhere else.

The current owners, whose names are not disclosed in the listings, note their interest in other businesses as the reason for selling.

The asking price for both Crumbl Lafayette locations is $3,734,000. Owner financing may be an option for a well-qualified buyer with 50% down. The purchase comes with exclusive rights to the territory which means no one else could open a Crumbl location in Lafayette.

If you've wanted to own a business in south Louisiana, this may be the sweet opportunity you've been waiting for.

