Current and Former Players Share Their Gratitude to Coach Sean Payton on Social Media

Former New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton stepped away from coaching yesterday, in what some call a "mini-retirement".

In a 90+ minute media session yesterday, he detailed why he came to the decision, thanked many individuals, reminisced about his time with the team, and then took a plethora of questions from the media.

While many are speculating on whether Payton will return to coach another team after dabbling in television, many of his current and former players took to social media to share their gratitude for what Payton means to them.

Payton also replied to many who shared their thanks with him.

Thanks to Sean Payton, who leaves the Saints in a much better state than when he took over in 2006.

