Authorities need your help trying to find a man who allegedly used a gun to express his frustration with a convenience store employee in Opelousas.

According to a press release from the Opelousas Police Department, the incident happened in the 600 block of South Railroad Avenue on June 26th of 2021. Officers say the employee called them and told them that the person of interest left the store and fired several rounds from a handgun after the two of them had a verbal disagreement.

South Railroad Avenue in Opelousas, google street view

Below is a surveillance photo of the person of interest. He is wanted for illegally discharging a firearm.

surveillance photo from Opelousas Police Department

If you have any information related to the person of interest's identity, please contact the Opelousas Police Department at 337-948-2500, crimetips@opelousaspd.com or through Crime Stoppers (337-948-TIPS, www.stlandrycrimestoppers.com or by using the P3 mobile App.)

Your tip will remain anonymous.

Illegal Discharge Leads to 2 Florida Men Being Arrested in Acadia Parish

Two men from Florida are under arrest after they allegedly fired shots in the air while driving down Interstate 10 in Acadia Parish around 2:00 p.m. on July 4th.

According to this KPEL article, 29-year-old Charles Lee Hill of Saint Cloud and 35-year-old Antoine Earl Hold of Apopka have both been booked into the Acadia Parish Jail after Sheriff's deputies say the men told them they fired the shots because an individual was following them.