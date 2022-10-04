I haven't played a virtual reality game since I was a teenager.

Back in the 1990s, there was a game with giant goggles at Aladin's Castle in the Acadiana Mall.

Graphics were pixelated, as it felt more virtual than real.

Apparently, I need to play virtual reality today as the games are much more convincing today with the advances in technology.

Judging from posts I've seen on social media, sometimes VR is a bit too convincing for first-time players, like this dad who was playing simulated football and forgot he was in his living room.

Let me state over my laughter that I hope he's okay.

I'm a sucker for these VR fails. Every single one of them make me laugh out loud.

On second thought, I may just leave my VR experience back in the '90s.

