St. Francisville, LA (KPEL News) - You may have seen the Lagniappe Ladies, women decked out in hot pink and green, who perform at parades and other events across Louisiana. Have you seen the Dancing Dads boogie through the streets? They did just that a recent Christmas parade in the historic town of St. Francisville.

St. Francisville sits north of Baton Rouge with a population of about 1600 residents. Rich in culture and history, its home to Rosedown Plantation State Historic Site, Audubon State Historic Site, Butler Greenwood Plantation, the Myrtles, and the Cottage Plantation. It's a popular tourist destination, and several locations in town are listed on the historical registry.

The Dancing Dads are actually members of a group called the HWY 61 Bluffers, organized by Fr. Brad Doyle of Our Lady of Mount Carmel Catholic Church in St. Francisville. The fun group made its dancing debut in 2021.

They most recently, clad in appropriate holiday attire, lined up to shake their jingle bells through the streets of the historic town for the 2023 Christmas parade.

Fr. Doyle posted on Facebook in December 2021 the following message about who they are:

I saw a lot of people wondering who the "Golfing Dad Bods" were. We're called the Hwy 61 Bluffers and were honored to be a part of such a great community event. We look forward to seeing everyone out at other events in the area, but definitely next year's Christmas In The Country!

Dancing Dads Our Lady of Mount Carmel Catholic Church loading...

One St. Francisville resident expressed her gratitude for the group of gentlemen who brought their town such joy:

In the society that we currently live in, I don't think DADS get the credit that they deserve. BRAVO to "The Dancing Dad's" that got together to form this group. Here are the results I see from y'all's actions: 1. Y'all provided a lot of entertainment for the community. I have seen many comments and videos saying that y'all were their favorite part of the weekend. 2. Y'all showed the children that adults are not always so serious. Adults can have fun also! And the best part about the children is your own....they get to say, "That's my daddy!" with a smile full of pride! Good job dad's! Keep up the hard work!

Check out their performance in the 2023 St. Francisville Christmas parade and let us know what you think!

Seven Unique Ways To Talk To Santa For Your Christmas List