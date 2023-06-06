LAFAYETTE, La. (KPEL News) - The summer of roadwork continues across Acadiana. This week, Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development workers will be concentrating on U.S. Highway 90 in Iberia Parish and Interstate 49 in St. Landry Parish.

One important thing to mention about these two traffic closures is that they will be happening during daytime hours when traffic is heavier.

Hwy 90 at LA 14, google street view

U.S. 90 Traffic Closures Happening in Iberia Parish, Louisiana

There will be alternating lane closures happening on U.S. 90 on Wednesday and Thursday (June 7-8) as DOTD crews need to grade shoulders. These closures will happen in BOTH DIRECTIONS of U.S. 90 between LA 14 and the St. Martin Parish line from 8:00 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. on both days, weather permitting.

All permit and oversize loads along with emergency vehicles will be allowed to pass. There are no detours.

I-49 at Judson Walsh Exit, google street view

I-49 Traffic Closures Happening in St. Landry Parish, Louisiana

There will be intermittent lane closures happening on I-49 on Friday as DOTD crews will perform routine sweeping operations. These closures will happen in BOTH DIRECTIONS of I-49 at Exit 17 (Judson Walsh) and Exit 11 (LA 93) from 8:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m., weather permitting.

The roadway will be open to regular traffic with a 16-foot lane restriction on oversized loads passing through the work zone.

I-10 between La. Avenue and 105 Exits, google street view

REMINDER: Lane Closures Happening on I-10 in St. Martin Parish as Crews are Performing Asphalt Operations

There are several lane closures happening nightly on Interstate 10 because of the asphalt operations:

Outside lane of I-10 eastbound from mile marker 108 to mile marker 115 will be closed nightly from 6:00 p.m. until 5:30 a.m. (Now - Friday).

I-10 eastbound and westbound will have alternating nightly lane closures from mile marker 108 to mile marker 117 from 8:00 p.m. to 5:30 a.m. nightly (Now - Friday). Travel lanes will be reduced to one lane through the immediate construction zone.

I-10 eastbound entrance and exit ramps at Exit 109 – LA 328 (Breaux Bridge) will have nightly alternating ramp closures from 8:00 p.m. until 6:00 a.m. (Now - Wednesday). One ramp will remain open at all times, while the construction is being performed on the closed ramp. NOTE: I-10 eastbound motorists will only be able to access Exit 109 – LA 328 (Breaux Bridge) via the posted detour route, which includes continuing on I-10 eastbound to Exit 115 (Henderson) and then travel northwest on LA 347, then taking I-10 westbound back to Exit 109 – LA 328 (Breaux Bridge). Motorist traveling on LA 328 (Rees Street) will only be able to access I-10 eastbound via the posted detour route, which includes accessing I-10 westbound to Exit 104 (Louisiana Avenue) and then traveling southwest on Louisiana Avenue, then travel onto I-10 eastbound. Emergency vehicles will not have access to the eastbound entrance and exit ramps at Exit 109 – LA 328 (Breaux Bridge) . Detour routes will be posted during the ramp closure periods. There will be no vehicle width restrictions associated with this work.

I-10 eastbound exit ramp at Exit 115 – LA 347 (Henderson) will have nightly closures from 8:00 p.m. until 6:00 a.m. (Wednesday - Friday). NOTE: I-10 eastbound motorists will only be able to access Exit 115 – LA 347 (Henderson) via the posted detour route, which includes continuing on I-10 eastbound to Exit 127 (Whiskey Bay) and then travel northwest on LA 975 to access the I-10 westbound entrance ramp to Exit 115. The I-10 eastbound entrance ramp will remain open. Emergency vehicles will not have access to the exit ramp. There will be no vehicle width restrictions associated with this work.

Don't Forget: Early Morning Lane Closure Scheduled on Johnston Street in Lafayette, Louisiana

There is one more construction project we want to make you aware of - roadway repairs on Johnston Street.

As we know, Johnston Street has been the site of J-turn construction. That has been happening in the southwestern portion of Lafayette Parish.

Roadway repairs are needed on Johnston Street between Holden Avenue and Bertrand Drive so DOTD officials will be closing the EASTBOUND OUTSIDE LANE of Johnston Street from 1:00 a.m. to 6:00 a.m. on Thursday, June 8, weather permitting.

Johnston Street between Holden Avenue and Bertrand Drive, google maps

As you can see in the map above, this is the stretch of Johnston Street that includes Regions Bank, Mel's Diner, Kartchner's, and other great local businesses.

Emergency vehicles will have access to the area but may encounter delays.

And don't forget to buckle up!

