LAFAYETTE, La. (KPEL News) - Earlier this week, Louisiana DOTD officials announced a plan to repair the damage caused by a truck carrying an excavator at the Interstate 10 overpass at Interstate 49 in Lafayette.

This first phase of work is estimated to take place January 20-22 (Friday-Sunday) as I-49 north will be closed throughout that weekend so the repairs can begin.

Well, beginning Monday, there will be some construction happening just a few miles down I-10. DOTD officials say a slow moving operation will happen in the inside and outside lanes of I-10 westbound and eastbound from mile marker 108 (1 mile before Breaux Bridge exit) to mile marker 115 (LA 347, Cecilia, Henderson) as workers will be installing rumble strips during the day.

The work will happen Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday, from 7 AM until 5:30 PM, weather permitting.

Construction activity will be performed using a slow moving operation in one travel lane at a time, which may cause drivers to encounter delays.

Also beginning Monday, there will be nightly lane closures happening on US 90 (Cameron Street) between Andres Street and Wilfred Road. These closures will happen eastbound and westbound and will last until Friday, March 17, as workers will perform asphalt overlay and striping operations.

These lane closures will occur during the following times:

• Sunday – Thursday: 7:00 p.m. – 6:00 a.m.

• Friday - Saturday: 7:00 p.m. – 8:00 a.m.

There will be no detour route as the road will be open to regular traffic with a 14 ft. lane restriction on oversized loads passing through the workzone during lane closure hours. Emergency vehicles will have access to the area, but may encounter delays.

