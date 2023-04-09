Daytime Traffic Closures on I-10, Construction on Pinhook Road to Highlight Week

LAFAYETTE, La. (KPEL News) - At the beginning of March, construction began on the stretch of Pinhook Road between Mall Street and Jomela Drive as workers for Lafayette Consolidated Government began applying new lining on the inside of subsurface drainage pipes. This is within the particular stretch of the often-traveled roadway that is a bit challenging (and kind of dangerous) to navigate: the slim stretch between the bridge over the Vermilion River and its intersection with University Avenue.

Beginning on Monday (April 10), a longer stretch of Pinhook Road - from Jomela Drive to Dorset Avenue - construction begins to make that 1-mile stretch much smoother for drivers. This resurfacing process will last for about three months, weather permitting.

In the first phase, workers will conduct drainage improvements along side streets near the Oil Center during daytime hours. According to LCG, "traffic flow on Pinhook will be virtually unaffected aside from a couple of days of temporary one-lane closures."

Then, crews will move into the next phase: removing and replacing the asphalt road surface. This work will happen during the nighttime hours so traffic delays will be lessened. Now, there will still be lane closures and detour routes, so drivers can still expect delays.

Daytime Traffic Closures to Begin on Interstate 10 in St. Martin Parish

DOTD crews will be out on I-10 once again this week. Workers will be closing the outside lane of I-10 eastbound from mile marker 112 to mile marker 114 during the day - 7:00 a.m. until 6:30 p.m. Monday through Friday (April 10-14) - as crews will be removing materials from the construction project.

Interstate-10 Henderson Exit, google street view

Emergency vehicles will have access through the work area, but may encounter delays.

No detour is necessary.

Construction Happening on East Main Street in Lafayette Parish for Next 3 Months

Lane closures will begin on Tuesday on LA 182 (East Main Street) as DOTD workers will install precast concrete barriers alongside the upcoming excavation and concrete pile installation areas.

LA 182 (East Main Street) from St. Etienne Road to LA 96 (Terrace Highway), google maps

For the next three months (April 11-July 9), the eastbound outside travel lane of LA 182 - from St. Etienne Road to LA 96 (Terrace Hwy.) - will be closed. The road will be open to regular traffic with a 12-foot lane restriction on oversized loads passing through the work zone.

Emergency vehicles will have access to the area but may encounter delays.

No detour is necessary.

