LAFAYETTE, La. (KPEL News) - If you have driven down Pinhook Road in Lafayette, you know that there is a particular stretch of the often-traveled roadway that is a bit challenging (and kind of dangerous) to navigate. It's the slim stretch between the bridge over the Vermilion River and its intersection with University Avenue.

Well, that stretch will experience intermittent lane closures beginning Tuesday, March 7th and lasting through Tuesday, March 21. Workers with Lafayette Consolidated Government will be applying new lining on the inside of subsurface drainage pipes.

LCG crews will be working more specifically on the stretch of Pinhook Road between Mall Street and Jomela Drive, closing the northbound and southbound outside lanes but only one side at a time in small sections.

The contractor is scheduled to have the lanes closed during day and evening hours excluding the following times:

7:00 a.m. - 8:30 a.m.

5:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m.

The J-Turn installation project continues on Johnston Street, which will cause traffic closures at its intersection with Duhon Road/Southcity Parkway as DOTD says workers will be building additional turn lanes on Johnston Street at the intersection.

The left turn lanes in the southbound and northbound directions at the intersection will be closed beginning at Friday, March 3 at 7:00 a.m. until Monday, May 1, 2023, weather permitting.

Also, the Johnston Street crossovers at Palms Boulevard/Chateau Des Lions Boulevard and Middlepark Drive/Fountainhead Drive will be permanently closed to vehicular traffic on Friday, March 3rd.

Daytime Traffic Closures at LA 93 (Apollo Road) In Scott

On Tuesday, Specialty Lane at its intersection with LA 93 (Apollo Road) in Scott will be closed from 7:00 a.m. until 3:00 p.m., weather permitting. DOTD crews will be installing asphalt base at the intersection.

The road will be closed to thru traffic and emergency vehicles will not have access to the area.

Traffic may utilize Delhomme Avenue and Machine Loop to access this area of Specialty Lane.

New Roundabout Being Built on Gloria Switch Road & Mills Street

Another roundabout is being built in Lafayette, this one at the intersection of W. Gloria Switch Road and Mills Street.

Construction on the north portion of that roundabout began in January as Mills Street from Benoit Road to LA 98 (W. Gloria Switch Rd.) is closed until Monday, April 3rd.

Detour Route

The detour for northbound traffic will be LA 98 (Gloria Switch) east to Desoto Rd., north to Benoit Rd and west to Mills St.



The detour for southbound traffic will be Benoit Rd. east to Desoto Rd., south to LA 98 (Gloria Switch) and west to Mills St.



Emergency vehicles have not had access through the area and should utilize the detour routes.

