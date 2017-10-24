One Lane Of Pinhook To Close Thursday
Some needed roadway repairs will lead to one lane of Pinhook Road being closed for a few hours this Thursday.
The Department of Transporation and Development says they will close the southbound outside lane of Pinhook Road between Bendel Road and Kaliste Saloom Road starting at 8:30 this Thursday morning.
The work and the lane closure will likely wrap up at 12:30 that afternoon.
DOTD is hoping that drivers will proceed with caution through this and all work zones.