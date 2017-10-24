One Lane Of Pinhook To Close Thursday

One Lane Of Pinhook To Close Thursday

Lane Closed, Staff Photo

Some needed roadway repairs will lead to one lane of Pinhook Road being closed for a few hours this Thursday.

The Department of Transporation and Development says they will close the southbound outside lane of Pinhook Road between Bendel Road and Kaliste Saloom Road starting at 8:30 this Thursday morning.

The work and the lane closure will likely wrap up at 12:30 that afternoon.

DOTD is hoping that drivers will proceed with caution through this and all work zones.

Filed Under: lane closure, Pinhook Road
Categories: Acadiana News, Local News
Comments
Leave A Comment

More From News Talk 96.5 KPEL