Daytime Traffic Closures on Interstate 10, Johnston Street Construction to Highlight Workweek
LAFAYETTE, La. (KPEL News) - As we begin another workweek, there are some traffic closures set to happen in Lafayette and on Interstate 10 in St. Martin Parish that you need to be aware of.
Daytime Traffic Construction Happening on I-10 in St. Martin Parish
The work to make I-10 safer continues this week as Louisiana DOTD crews will be out in St. Martin Parish.
Workers will be focusing on the inside lanes of both I-10 eastbound and westbound between mile markers 109 and 114. Crews will be installing pavement markers on the inside shoulder and finishing work on the concrete barrier.
This will happen Monday through Friday (April 3-7), each day from 7:00 a.m. until 6:30 p.m.
Emergency vehicles will have access through the work area, but may encounter delays.
No detour is necessary.
Nighttime Lane Closures Happening on Johnston Street
Construction for the ongoing J-Turn project continues on Johnston Street in Lafayette this week.
DOTD workers will be closing the northbound left lane of Johnston Street from Crestlawn Drive to Sears Drive so crews can install concrete curb and gutter in the median area. This work will happen Monday until Thursday (April 3-6), each night from 7:30 p.m. until 6:00 a.m.
Also, DOTD workers will be closing the southbound left lane of Johnston Street from just south of Ambassador Caffery Parkway to Brown Fortier Drive for the same work. This will happen Monday until Thursday (April 3-6), each night from 9:30 p.m. until 8:30 a.m.
Emergency vehicles will have access to the area.
Signal Upgrades Happening at Lafayette Intersection
In January, DOTD workers began a series of traffic signal upgrades in the Hub City.
Last week, crews conducted intermittent lane closures at a couple of busy intersections in Lafayette.. These intermittent lane closures last for 2-hour periods. The roads are open to regular traffic and there are no detours but you can expect delays. This work is weather permitting and continues one day this week.
Tuesday, April 4
- Ambassador Caffery northbound and southbound right lanes at Bonaire Drive from 8:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. and 1:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. each day
Early Morning Traffic Closure on Ambassador Caffery to Shut Down Inside Lanes
A left turn lane is being added on Ambassador Caffery Parkway between S. Morgan Avenue and S. Bernard Road about a mile east of LA 89 (Youngsville Highway).
Because of that, the eastbound and westbound inside lanes of Ambassador Caffery in that stretch will be closed from 2:00 a.m. to 6:00 a.m. on Monday, April 3.
There will be no detour and emergency vehicles will have access to the area.