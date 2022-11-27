Daytime Traffic Closures Set for Johnson Street, US 90 as Holiday Season Continues

Thanksgiving is now behind us and everything is turning to Christmas as the holiday season continues. Christmas carols can be heard everywhere, especially in vehicles that are stuck in traffic as drivers are not only trying to get to their jobs or bring their kids to school but also have begun to buy gifts for Christmas.

Whether it's Louisiana DOTD or Lafayette city workers, there are daytime traffic closures planned for Johnston Street, US 90, and a couple of other spots in Lafayette Parish this week.

Johnston Street Daytime Traffic Closures

Johnston Street is a heavily-traveled roadway that runs through Lafayette. A particular stretch - Johnston Street between Ambassador Caffery Parkway and S. College Road - is an area I try to avoid because it is arguably the most busy stretch of Johnston.

Well, DOTD officials say they will perform slow moving operations in the outside lane on that section of Johnston Street Northbound and Southbound beginning Monday and lasting until Thursday (Nov. 28 - Dec. 1). These closures will happen each day from 8:00 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. as crews clean the bike lanes.

Vincent Road Closing For Drainage Work

LCG workers will be busy installing a subsurface cross drain in the 300 block of Vincent Road on Monday, November 28 from 8:30 a.m. - 4:00 p.m.

Vincent Road is located off E. Broussard Road and is not far from Our Savior's Church in Lafayette. Detour routes will be posted and local access will be maintained.

Daytime Closures Happening On US 90 For 3 Weeks

Beginning Monday, November 28, DOTD crews will need to conduct intermittent alternating lane closures on US 90 between LA 92 (Young Street) & LA 14 (Exit 128A). These closures will happen every day from 8 AM to 4 PM until Friday, December 16.

DOTD officials say the closures are needed so crews can perform roadway investigations.

Emergency vehicles will have access to the area but may encounter delays. No detour is necessary.

Daytime Traffic Closures Near LA 93 (Apollo Road) In Scott Postponed

Traffic officials say the weather caused the following closures to be postponed to a later date.

Delhomme Avenue on the east side of its intersection with LA 93 (Apollo Road) will be closed on Monday (Nov. 21) from 7 AM - 5 PM.

Also, Specialty Lane on the east side of its intersection with LA 93 (Apollo Road) will be closed on Tuesday (Nov. 22) from 7 AM - 5 PM.

Soil stabilization work is needed in this area. The roads will be closed to thru traffic and emergency vehicles will not have access to the area when the date is scheduled for work.

A detour route will NOT be posted; however, traffic may utilize Specialty Lane and Machine Loop to access this area of Delhomme Avenue on Monday. Traffic may utilize Delhomme Avenue and Machine Loop to access this area of Specialty Lane on Tuesday, November 22.

