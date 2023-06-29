DeanO’s Henderson Now Open
HENDERSON, La. (KPEL News) - The third location of the Dean-O's franchise is now open - in Henderson, Louisiana!
As we first reported in March, DeanO's Henderson is a smaller express unit in Henderson adjacent to Hebert's Market. This unit used to be Champagne's Bakery of Henderson, who closed its doors months ago.
You can pick up a pizza before you head out to go fishing!" joked DeanO's owner Tim Metcalf with Moon Griffon as he made the original announcement on the Moon Griffon Show. "If you're going to the camp, Deano's will be there ready to serve you.
This is the second time the franchise expands since it opened its second location in 2011 on Kaliste Saloom Road in Lafayette. Dean-O's opened its first location in 1971 on Bertrand Drive.
DeanO's Henderson features many of your favorites from the franchise, including:
- Ragin' Cajun
- Tee Rex
- Cajun Canaille
- Cajun Executioner
- Marie LeVeaux
- The Parrain
- Combo Italiano
- Ashley's Guiltless
- Hawaii Five-O
You can call to order and choose to pick up using their drive-through or their walk-up counter.