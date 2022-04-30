Customer Alerts Food Delivery Driver of Car Rolling Away Through Doorbell Camera

Always put it in park, kids.

A DoorDash driver in New Hampshire left his car in neutral during a food delivery last week, and he learned quickly just how fast he can run after the customer lets him know the car is rolling away through his doorbell camera.

The customer says he saw the car creeping slowly down the street, and the driver didn't notice because he was on his phone trying to notify the customer that his order had arrived. The customer spoke through his doorbell and told him that his car was rolling away. That's when the driver took off like The Flash.

When he caught up to his car, the driver said the vehicle had missed hitting a light post by just a foot. He drove the car back to the house, and the two laughed it off in what could have been a very bad ending to this story.

Videos like this scare me so much that I ALWAYS make sure that I put my car in park anywhere. In fact, I don't think I have ever put my car in neutral except for going into the car wash. I refuse to chase a rolling vehicle. At that point, it was meant to be for me to lose that car.

Watch the full video of this delivery driver running after his roll away car below: