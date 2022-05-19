According to reports, a demolition crew began to work on a 60-year-old dorm building on Louisiana State University's campus today. Kirby Smith Hall has been a home for thousands of LSU students over the years, per reports.

Reports say that Louisiana State University decided in 2018 that they would demolish multiple dorms that had been built in the 1960's. The last time students lived in Kirby Smith was in 2021, but the time has come for the rundown building to be torn down.

The University reportedly stated that over 20,000 students have called Kirby Smith home since it was opened back in 1967. The land that Kirby Smith sits on will reportedly be utilized as a green space once demolition is completed.

